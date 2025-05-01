Faculty Spotlight – Nancy Lasher, Professor, Interdisciplinary Business

Our final Faculty Spotlight for the spring 2025 semester is on Nancy Lasher, Professor of Interdisciplinary Business. Nancy has her BA in Economic Development from Rutgers College and her J.D. from the University of North Carolina. She joined the TCNJ School of Business in 1992, and she is retiring as of June 30th.

This past year, Nancy has been working on a special project for the School of Business: designing a certificate program in Sustainable Business for undergraduates. In addition, she has worked with MBA Director Stephen Tomkiel on bringing some sustainable business initiatives into the graduate curriculum so that interested students can pursue opportunities and make contacts in this field.

TCNJ currently has a minor in Environmental Studies within the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, which is made up of five courses. The Sustainable Business Certificate she has been designing would be three courses.

Students could combine courses currently taught by the School of Business faculty to meet the three-course requirement. As the certificate involves courses from several School of Business departments, the proposed certificate program must go through an approval process through the School of Business and TCNJ.

When asked what drew her to this topic, Nancy shared, “Sustainability is a growing field, thus, we want to provide the opportunity for our students to prepare to work in or with those who are part of this area.”

We would like to extend a sincere thank you to Nancy and all she has done for the School of Business and wish her a happy retirement!