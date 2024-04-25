MBA Program Spring 2024 Highlights

We are proud to share additional highlights from the end of Spring 2024 MBA coursework:
- Students in Dr. Brenda Ghitulescu’s Organizational Change course finalized their field-
based team projects, analyzing change efforts across diverse organizations and
industries leveraging archival and interview data.
- Text Mining students presented findings from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
(CFP) complaint narratives, and received live feedback and advice from Michael Gibney,
our project partner from PerformLine!
- Nicole Seibert, one of our phenomenal Business Analytics students, was inducted into
Beta Alpha Psi. BAP is the premier international honor and service organization for
financial and business information students and professionals.
Congratulations to all of our MBA students on another successful semester of academic and
professional growth. Can’t wait to celebrate our awesome Class of 2024 graduates at
Commencement in just a few weeks!