ALPFA TCNJ Student & Professional Mixer

The TCNJ School of Business student organization the Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA) recently hosted a student and professional mixer. The event was a success with professionals from PwC, TIAA, RWJBH, Fiserv, and Merck! President Tiffany Rojas said, “I’m glad to have seen how engaged my future employer was in speaking with students.”

Attendees reported gaining valuable connections, securing career mentors, and discovering internship and job opportunities. The professionals who attended “expressed their willingness to return for other clubs on campus, indicating the positive impression” the event had on them. Not only was this event a success from the attendees’ and professionals’ perspectives, ALPFA won the 2024 Student Org: Outstanding Small-Scale Event Award for this event! Congratulations to ALPFA TCNJ and its officers for a semester full of hard work!