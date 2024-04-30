TCNJ School of Business Senior Takes First Place at the Fox Sales Challenge!

Four TCNJ School of Business Students participated in this year’s Fox Sales Challenge, an event hosted by Temple University’s Professional Sales Organization. The TCNJ team had the privilege of showcasing our skills and talents alongside other institutions like Temple University, St. Joe’s, and Penn State. The team was comprised of: Jessie Liu (junior, Marketing major), Will Greenberg (junior, Marketing major), Rodney Wright (junior, Marketing major), and Sia Anand (senior, Interdisciplinary Business major).

The competition consisted of two distinct challenges:

Roleplay Competition: In this segment, participants assumed the role of advisors from New York Life and engaged in real-world scenarios. Using New York Life’s products, we presented retirement and investment solutions to potential buyers. This experience not only tested our ability to think quickly on our feet when face-to-face with a buyer but also our ability to effectively communicate and advise clients in a professional setting. Speed Sell: This segment provided us with the opportunity to deliver concise and compelling elevator pitches to sponsors such as Enterprise, New York Life Insurance, Coventry, RLS Logistics, and PPB Capital Partners. In just 90 seconds, we had to articulate why we were the ideal candidates for hire, emphasizing our skills, experiences, and passion for sales.

Sia Anand advanced to the second round in both competitions and was ultimately honored to secure first place in both the Roleplay and Speed Sell categories! Sia said, ” I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to represent TCNJ at the Fox Sales Challenge (for the second time!).” Congratulations Jessie, Will, and Rodney on a job well done! Congratulations Sia for your first-place win!