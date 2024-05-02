School of Business Students Display Their Meticulous Work at COSA

On April 30, 2024, TCNJ School of Business students participated in the 27th Annual TCNJ Celebration of Student Achievement, a day-long opportunity for the TCNJ community to engage with the scholarly activity of its students.

The School of Business was represented by 23 students showing off 16 projects presented in the form of papers, posters, and presentations on a wide variety of topics from AI in Marketing to Eldertech Health & Wellness. The students have been working closely with a select faculty member as their mentor.

Student presenters, their mentors and topics included:

Madison Freas, A Timeline of the Development of Labor Unions in America, mentored by Waheeda Lillevik

Kupreet Khattra, How does College major select impact post-graduate earnings?, mentored by Subarna Samanta

Dominic Manzo, Dyllan Wade, and Karla Fonseca, Financial Analysis of dollar Tree Inc. – A Tale of Two Companies, mentored by Susan Hume

Julianne Brinton, Innovation: A Analysis of Startup Culture in U.S., Spain, and Finland, mentored by Susanna Monseau

Sahngam Shivaprasad, Lauren Cunningham, and Emma Route, Golden Connections – Eldertech Health and Wellness Platform, mentored by Karen Becker

Tanisha Mehrotra, Impact of FinTech on Traditional Banking, mentored by Subarna Samanta

Liam Barnett, The Impact of Athletic Expenditures on U.S. Colleges, mentored by Subarna Samanta

Antigone Antonakakis, Examining the Impact of Technology on Aging and Healthcare, mentored by Susanna Monseau

Lauren Goodger, Reshaping Work: Examining the Post-Pandemic Hybrid Workplace and its Gendered Impact on Women, mentored by Brenda Ghitulescu

Alison Zingaro, Microaggressions, Gender, Sexual Orientation and the Workplace, mentored by Waheeda Lillevik

Amanda Zelevansky, The Impact of Technology on Workplace Inclusivity for People with Disabilities, mentored by Waheeda Lillevik

Angela Giamos, Audit of Local Business Utilizing the Sustainable Development Goals, mentored by Karen Becker

Kelsey Fischer, Is AI the Future of Marketing?, mentored by Karen Becker

Arjana Goroveci, Technology and Privacy: The Future of AI Implementation and Privacy Concerns, mentored by Susanna Monseau

Andrew Kibalo, ESG Disclosure and Firm Performance, mentored by Tae-Nyun Kim

Nicholas Borgese, Emanuel Palatianos, and Brandon Perini, Herbert B. Mayo Student Investment Fund (SFI), mentored by Seung Hee Choi and Herbert Mayo

The School of Business is proud of all presenters and thanks them for their hard work in advancing scholarship at The College of New Jersey.