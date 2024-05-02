Apply Visit Give | Alumni Parents Offices TCNJ Today Global Nav Menu

School of Business Students Display Their Meticulous Work at COSA

On April 30, 2024, TCNJ School of Business students participated in the 27th Annual TCNJ Celebration of Student Achievement, a day-long opportunity for the TCNJ community to engage with the scholarly activity of its students.

The School of Business was represented by 23 students showing off 16 projects presented in the form of papers, posters, and presentations on a wide variety of topics from AI in Marketing to Eldertech Health & Wellness. The students have been working closely with a select faculty member as their mentor.

COSA photos.
COSA photos.
COSA photos.
COSA photos.
COSA photos.
COSA photos.
COSA photos.
COSA photos.
COSA photos.

Student presenters, their mentors and topics included:

The School of Business is proud of all presenters and thanks them for their hard work in advancing scholarship at The College of New Jersey.