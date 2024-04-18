The Real Estate Club Completes It’s First Case Competition

Through the hard work of students, a new student organization was recently added to TCNJ School of Business, the Real Estate Club. “Since the club’s inception, the importance of developing opportunities for members to advance themselves professionally and establish meaningful networks and relations has always been at the forefront of its purpose,” shared the club’s founder and president, Salvatore Zotti (junior, finance major).

During the spring 2024 semester, the Real Estate Club, led by Salvatore, worked to hold their first-ever case competition. Throughout the semester, they worked to secure funding, judges, participants, and a host for the finals. Last night, all of the hard work culminated in the competition’s finals, hosted at JLL in Morristown, NJ.

The Club tasked members with providing recommendations for a New Jersey Class A office space with uncertainty in its lease structure and future stability. A total of six teams participated in the competition. Nicholas Dinoia (senior, finance major), Scott Martin (senior, finance major), and Sean Ferrie (junior, accounting major) provided the best recommendation, securing the win! Taking second place was Elias Sulpizio (senior, finance major), Gary Mignone (junior, finance major), and Ryan Lagriola (junior, finance major). Congratulations to all of the teams!

A heartfelt thank you to the sponsors of the case competition, Jeremy Neuer ’96, Marc Duval ’08 of JLL, Stephen Feinberg ’10 of Saxum Real Estate, and especially Professor Eric Szabo ’97 of TCNJ School of Business and the Real Estate Club’s faculty advisor.