Isabella Saia ’26

What do you hope to get out of being a mentor this year?

I hope to form new relationships with the School of Business students taking BUS 99. It takes a lot of courage to go to college, and I want to make sure all of the students have me to lean on.

What’s something you love about TCNJ/School of Business?

I love how dedicated the professors and staff are to making sure every student has a chance at success.

What’s a piece of advice you have for incoming freshman?

Work hard, but enjoy yourself. Colleges flies by and you deserve to have fun.