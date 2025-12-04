Gary Mignone ’25

Learn More

What do you hope to get out of being a mentor this year?

I hope to grow both professionally and personally while supporting incoming students with their transition to TCNJ. Through this process, I hope to maintain and foster new friendships within the School of Business.

What’s something you love about TCNJ/School of Business?

The School of Business offers a welcoming environment for all students! This welcoming environment allows students to make meaningful connections with peers, faculty, and alumni. The School of Business is home to many of my closest friends!

What’s a piece of advice you have for incoming freshman?

One piece of advice I would provide to incoming students is the importance of getting involved and taking initiative on campus. Our time here at TCNJ is quite limited, so it’s vital to take initiative and get involved, as it will lead to unforgettable experiences and both personal and professional growth.