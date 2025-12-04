Navpaul Singh ’25

Learn More

What do you hope to get out of being a mentor this year?

I want to help incoming freshman transition to TCNJ. I also want to work on my public speaking and presentation skills.

What’s something you love about TCNJ/School of Business?

Everyone is so supportive of each other. The faculty, administration, and students all want what’s best for everyone and are willing to help with anything you need.

What’s a piece of advice you have for incoming freshman?

Get involved as soon as possible. The more experiences you have and the more people you meet, the more you will grow.