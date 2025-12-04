Gianna Carchia ’27

Learn More

What do you hope to get out of being a mentor this year?

I hope to develop meaningful connections with my mentees and be a resource for them to reach out to.

What’s something you love about TCNJ/School of Business?

I love the professional development opportunities that the School of Business provides for its students.

What’s a piece of advice you have for incoming freshman?

Read the “This Weeks Business” email from the business school. There are so many amazing opportunities listed on the newsletter!