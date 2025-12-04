Shaim Akhtar ’27

Learn More

What do you hope to get out of being a mentor this year?

As a mentor this year, I hope to enhance my leadership and instructional abilities by learning more effective methods for teaching, guiding, and supporting others.

What’s something you love about TCNJ/School of Business?

One thing I truly appreciate about the School of Business at TCNJ is its flexible core curriculum, which encourages students to explore courses beyond their major and interests.

What’s a piece of advice you have for incoming freshman?

Take advantage of the opportunities TCNJ offers by getting involved in campus clubs and organizations, and don’t be afraid to explore subjects outside of your major.