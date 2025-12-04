Hope Evanko ’27

Learn More

What do you hope to get out of being a mentor this year?

I hope to further my leadership development while also getting to meet new students to help them develop their skills as they start college!

What’s something you love about TCNJ/School of Business?

I love how caring the professors are and that they really want students to succeed!

What’s a piece of advice you have for incoming freshman?

Don’t be afraid to ask questions and get to know people! You never know where the connection you make will lead you!