Danielle Moscatiello ’26

Learn More

What do you hope to get out of being a mentor this year?

I hope to build strong connections with my mentees, share what I’ve learned, and help them feel more confident navigating the School of Business.

What’s something you love about TCNJ/School of Business?

One thing I really love about TCNJ’s School of Business is how supportive and driven the community is. From professors to peers, everyone is willing to help, collaborate, and push each other to grow. It’s a place where I’ve felt encouraged to step out of my comfort zone and really find my path.

What’s a piece of advice you have for incoming freshman?

Don’t be afraid to ask questions or put yourself out there everyone’s adjusting, and getting involved early makes a big difference. Take advantage of the resources around you and remember that it’s okay to not have everything figured out yet.