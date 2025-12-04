Karina Yermachenkova ’26

What do you to get out of being a mentor this year?
I hope to be able to take away advice or a learning experience from the mentees in the program.
What’s something you love about TCNJ/School of Business?
I love how supportive the School of Business is – professors and peers alike are always rooting for you to surpass your goals and succeed!
What’s a piece of advice you have for incoming freshman?
Get access to your TCNJ email on your phone so that you can check your inbox every day – a lot of important information comes through that email!