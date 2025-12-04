Fazal Ahmad ’27

Learn More

What do you hope to get out of being a mentor this year?

I hope to ease the process of becoming a college student at the School of Business for the incoming mentees, while also making connections with other peers.

What’s something you love about TCNJ/School of Business?

I love that the community is tight-knit and no matter who you go to, they are always willing to help you or give you advice.

What’s a piece of advice you have for incoming freshman?

Get involved as soon as you can. TCNJ offers extracurriculars for any interests you may have, so get involved early and it will pay off in the future.