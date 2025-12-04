Frank Cruciata ’26

Learn More

What do you hope to get out of being a mentor this year?

I hope to be a resource for incoming freshman and someone that my mentees can look up to. All of us mentors were once a freshman ourselves and have plenty of advice to give!

What’s something you love about TCNJ/School of Business?

One thing I love about School of Business at TCNJ is the amount of opportunities available to students. There are so many ways that we can get involved on campus.

What’s a piece of advice you have for incoming freshman?

One piece of advice I have for incoming freshman is to know that everything works out in the end. At times an issue may seem impossible to overcome, but all things come and go like they have in the past. Tackle any issues with a positive attitude and it will all work out.