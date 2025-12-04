Ryan Gensch ’27

Learn More

What do you hope to get out of being a mentor this year?

I hope to support incoming school of business in not only their academic and professional growth, but also just surviving in general day to day in college!

What’s something you love about TCNJ/School of Business?

I love how helpful and supportive everyone is of each other. Through the organizations I’m in through the school of business, I’ve met so many like minded people who are always willing to work on an assignment with you, review your resume, or practice interview skills. Our school of business is such a tight knit community that always challenges you to grow.

What’s a piece of advice you have for incoming freshman?

My biggest piece of advice to incoming freshmen is to put yourself out there! Join new clubs and organizations, go to the career fair, or even just talk to the person next to you in class. You never know who you’ll meet or where your connections will bring you.