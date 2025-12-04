Kayleigh Lomazzo ’24

Learn More

What do you hope to get out of being a mentor this year?

This year as a peer mentor, I hope to increase my public speaking skills and to help the younger business students transition to college.

What’s something you love about TCNJ/School of Business?

I love how welcoming all of the business students are and how everyone is here for each other.

What’s a piece of advice you have for incoming freshman?

A piece of advice to incoming freshman is to be confident and put yourself out there and to get involved in every way possible.