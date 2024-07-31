Rachel Malick ’26

Team 13A
Major: Marketing
Minor: Communications
What do you hope to get out of being a mentor this year?
I want to help students feel welcomed at TCNJ and try and be a helpful guide and make a difference in some student’s experience. I also want to gain communication and teaching experience.
What’s something you love about TCNJ/School of Business?
I truly love the professors. They are so helpful, willing to go out of their way, and help you in other ways other than just class.
What’s a piece of advice you have for incoming freshman?
Meet as many people as possible! Take advantage of all the opportunities and try and grow, you’ll learn a lot about yourself!
