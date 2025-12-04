Evan Caruso ’25

Learn More

What do you hope to get out of being a mentor this year?

I hope to give back to the TCNJ community by sharing what I’ve learned over the past few years with the incoming freshmen!

What’s something you love about TCNJ/School of Business?

I love the support that professors show their students, always being willing to help and ensure that students are successful.

What’s a piece of advice you have for incoming freshman?

Get to know the students in your classes, especially BUS99 – you never know who could become a lifelong friend. Give school everything you’ve got – just by trying in life, you’ll be well on your way to success.