Anthony Micale ’26

Learn More

What do you hope to get out of being a mentor this year?

What I hope to get out of being a peer mentor is making an impact on a freshman student that is transitioning from high school to college. I want to make sure that the business building and campus, in general, is welcoming to all new students.

What’s something you love about TCNJ/School of Business?

Something I love about TCNJ/School of Business are the different opportunities to get involved around campus. The school offers many different clubs and programs to expand your network and connect with great people.

What’s a piece of advice you have for incoming freshman?

A piece of advice I have for an incoming freshman is to join one club or organization each semester. After each semester you will be a part of many different groups of people and diversify yourself with the campus community.