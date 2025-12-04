Katerina Kalabratzidis ’26

Learn More

What do you hope to get out of being a mentor this year?

I hope to gain leadership skills and be a friendly face on campus for the incoming freshman

What’s something you love about TCNJ/School of Business?

I love the small classrooms, and how the professors are very accessible outside the class and in the class.

What’s a piece of advice you have for incoming freshman?

Put yourself out there and meet new people to have a friendly face around campus! Also stay on top of your work and create a relationship with your professors!