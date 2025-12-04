Samantha Oliver ’25

Learn More

What do you hope to get out of being a mentor this year?

As a mentor, I hope to make a positive impact on the incoming freshman and help them grow and succeed. It’s a rewarding experience to share knowledge, offer guidance, and see someone achieve their goals.

What’s something you love about TCNJ/School of Business?

One thing I absolutely love about TCNJ and the School of Business is the sense of community. It’s like being part of a big family where everyone supports and encourages each other. The faculty and staff are amazing, always there to help and provide guidance. Plus, there are so many opportunities for growth and involvement, from clubs and organizations to internships and co-op programs. It’s a place where you can truly thrive and make lifelong connections.

What’s a piece of advice you have for incoming freshman?

One piece of advice I have for incoming freshmen is to embrace new experiences and step out of your comfort zone. College is a time of growth and exploration, so don’t be afraid to try new things, join clubs, and meet new people. And remember, it’s okay to ask for help when you need it. Enjoy the journey and make the most out of your college years!