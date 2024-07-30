Christian Bennett ’26

What do you hope to get out of being a mentor this year?

I hope that by volunteering as a mentor this year, I will be able to get professional experience, enhance my public speaking skills, learn more about the School of Business, and be an accessible resource for students in need.

What’s something you love about TCNJ/School of Business?

Classes in the business school are generally small, so I admire lecturers who not only lecture to their students but also strive to foster a sense of community.

What’s a piece of advice you have for incoming freshman?

Get engaged as soon as possible! Create your resume on LinkedIn. This will help alleviate some of the tension throughout your junior and senior years. It’s acceptable if you don’t know the career path; everyone’s journey is unique. You’ll eventually discover what fascinates you.