Esteban Rodriguez ’27

What do you hope to get out of being a mentor this year?

Something I hope to get out of being a mentor is helping incoming business students develop professionally and find a community within the business school.

What’s something you love about TCNJ/School of Business?

Something I love about TCNJ’s School of Business is the people and the resources it offers to students.

What’s a piece of advice you have for incoming freshman?

A piece of advice I have for incoming freshmen is to take advantage of all the opportunities and resources TCNJ has to offer and to step out of your comfort zone.