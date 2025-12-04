Sinéad Cumiskey ’25

Learn More

What do you hope to get out of being a mentor this year?

I hope to be able to connect with the incoming class of freshman business majors and be a friendly face for them around the business school and around campus.

What’s something you love about TCNJ/School of Business?

I love how friendly and collaborative the environment is. Everyone is always super excited to be there and really loves what they do.

What’s a piece of advice you have for incoming freshman?

Branch out! Talk to your professors, other people in your classes, people on your dorm floor, literally anybody. As a freshman it’s important to talk to lots of different types of people and start networking early.