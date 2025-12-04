Ava Mokrzecki ’25

Learn More

What do you hope to get out of being a mentor this year?

I love to be an energetic and helpful resource that first-year students can rely on and look up to. This year I hope to continue to be an inspiration!

What’s something you love about TCNJ/School of Business?

I love how close and like-minded all the students are. My favorite thing is seeing students in my classes and familiar faces around campus.

What’s a piece of advice you have for incoming freshman?

Get involved early on, as TCNJ is a small school so this is the best way to meet people. Take advantage of every opportunity that comes your way!