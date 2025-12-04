Sal Zotti ’25

Learn More

What do you hope to get out of being a mentor this year?

I hope to establish strong relationships with my mentees and assist in enhancing their learning opportunities while pushing them to work hard and establish themselves within the school of business.

What’s something you love about TCNJ/School of Business?

The relationships with professors. As someone very involved in the college, I have had the ability to successfully develop strong relationships with faculty and through this was able to efficiently prepare for interviews and enhance my networking capabilities.

What’s a piece of advice you have for incoming freshman?

Find your specialization as early on as possible. If you can direct your resume to target specific areas within your major or ideal career path it will be much easier to break into certain industries through this. At the college there are several clubs covering different areas of business and by getting initial exposure you can make decisions on your career and internship goals early on.