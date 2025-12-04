Tatiana Sawka ’25

Learn More

What do you hope to get out of being a mentor this year?

I hope to make a positive impact on my mentees by helping them adjust to the business school and TCNJ as a whole!

What’s something you love about TCNJ/School of Business?

I love how accessible the professors are within the School of Business. They are always willing to go above and beyond to help you succeed. No matter the time or day they are there to help guide and support you.

What’s a piece of advice you have for incoming freshman?

Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there! These four years truly do fly by and by getting involved early on you are going to make the most out of your time here at TCNJ!