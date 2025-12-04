Emma Moley ’25

What do you hope to get out of being a mentor this year?
I hope to grow both professionally and personally. I want to assist all mentees to ensure their transition to TCNJ is as smooth as possible.
What’s something you love about TCNJ/School of Business?
I love how close-knit the community is. You truly have so many people who are rooting for you.
What’s a piece of advice you have for incoming freshman?
Be comfortable with being uncomfortable. When you step out of your comfort zone is when you truly grow.