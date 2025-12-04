Emma Moley ’25

Learn More

What do you hope to get out of being a mentor this year?

I hope to grow both professionally and personally. I want to assist all mentees to ensure their transition to TCNJ is as smooth as possible.

What’s something you love about TCNJ/School of Business?

I love how close-knit the community is. You truly have so many people who are rooting for you.

What’s a piece of advice you have for incoming freshman?

Be comfortable with being uncomfortable. When you step out of your comfort zone is when you truly grow.