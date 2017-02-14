Betting on Zero Screening

The College of New Jersey Logo

Betting on Zero ScreeningJoin Dean Keep for a special showing of Betting on Zero. The documentary follows investor Bill Ackman as he attempts to expose Herbalife as a massive fraud and, in so doing, provoke regulatory action and raise questions about the entire multi-level marketing industry. An exploration of the complex world of Wall Street, Betting on Zero offers insight into the high-stakes game of short selling, the interplay of law, government and finance, and the values at the heart of the American Dream. The film will play Tuesday, February 28, in the BB Lounge at 8:30 p.m. This event is open to all TCNJ students. Refreshments will be served and a Q&A with Dean Keep (who is in the movie) will follow after the viewing.

 

