Senior Spotlight: Tiffany Rojas

Class of 2024 Senior Spotlight banner.
Tiffany Rohas headshot.

Tiffany Rojas, Finance Major

ALPFA EY Scholarship Recipient – 2023
Senator of Business – 2021 & 2022
NABA NNJ Eisner Amper Academic Excellence Award – 2022 & 2023
Arrigo O. Rogers Memorial Scholarship Award
Completed multiple internships while attending school
Education Opportunity Fund Scholar
Member Beta Gamma Sigma Honor Society
Mentor, Co-Found & President of Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA)
Bank of American Technology Grant – 2022
INROADS Visiones Scholarship – 2022
Member of NABA
EOF Student Mentor
Participated in Middle School Day with NABA

Congratulations on all your accomplishments! 