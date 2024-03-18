Senior Spotlight: Tiffany Rojas

Tiffany Rojas, Finance Major
ALPFA EY Scholarship Recipient – 2023
Senator of Business – 2021 & 2022
NABA NNJ Eisner Amper Academic Excellence Award – 2022 & 2023
Arrigo O. Rogers Memorial Scholarship Award
Completed multiple internships while attending school
Education Opportunity Fund Scholar
Member Beta Gamma Sigma Honor Society
Mentor, Co-Found & President of Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA)
Bank of American Technology Grant – 2022
INROADS Visiones Scholarship – 2022
Member of NABA
EOF Student Mentor
Participated in Middle School Day with NABA
Congratulations on all your accomplishments!