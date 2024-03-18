Professor Alan Chernoff Receives Bright Idea Award from Stillman School of Business

Senior Spotlight: Tiffany Rojas

Tiffany Rojas, Finance Major

ALPFA EY Scholarship Recipient – 2023

Senator of Business – 2021 & 2022

NABA NNJ Eisner Amper Academic Excellence Award – 2022 & 2023

Arrigo O. Rogers Memorial Scholarship Award

Completed multiple internships while attending school

Education Opportunity Fund Scholar

Member Beta Gamma Sigma Honor Society

Mentor, Co-Found & President of Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA)

Bank of American Technology Grant – 2022

INROADS Visiones Scholarship – 2022

Member of NABA

EOF Student Mentor

Participated in Middle School Day with NABA

Congratulations on all your accomplishments!