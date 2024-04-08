Students Present at the 38th Annual Mid-Atlantic Organizational Behavior Teaching Conference

On Saturday, April 6, 2024, led by Professor Waheeda Lillevik, a fantastic presentation was given by undergraduate students Alison Zingaro (junior, Interdisciplinary Business major), Lauren Goodger (senior, Management major), and Luce Elvariste (senior, Management major) at the 38th Annual Mid-Atlantic Organizational Behavior Teaching Conference in Philadelphia. This conference is for faculty who teach courses in Management and Organizational Behavior.

The theme of this year’s conference was, “Embracing Disruptive Ideas.” The students presented an idea-generating session on, “Disruption in Higher-Education Learning in a VUCA World, Between Faculty, Educators, and Students“. They received accolades from the attendees and their hard work culminated in a lively and informative discussion. The students did a remarkable job with their presentation and were an excellent representation of TCNJ School of Business!