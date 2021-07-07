The College of New Jersey Logo

Business Analytics Certificate

The Business Analytics Certificate will provide contemporary analytic skills for complex business decision-making. You will learn how data should be used when making strategic decisions to propel your business forward and improve performance. The certificate is a 15-credit post-baccalaureate program that can be completed in as little as 9 months. Enrolled students must obtain a B or better with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0. The certificate is designed to be completed in one academic year (Fall – 2 Classes, Winter – 1 Class, Spring – 2 Classes).

Business Analytics Certificate Curriculum

  • Foundations of Business Analytics
  • Regression Modeling
  • Machine Learning
  • Business Analytics II
  • Text Mining

