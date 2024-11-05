Economics (Social Studies) Secondary Education, BA

Leverage the study of economics into a rewarding career as a middle or high school social studies teacher in this degree program offered in partnership with the School of Education. Students pursue a Bachelor of Arts in economics, integrating a teacher preparation sequence in secondary education that typically begins in the sophomore year. Graduates are qualified to teach social studies in grades 6–12, with NJ state teaching certification at the secondary level.

The economics secondary education program is backed by TCNJ’s 150-year track record of preparing exemplary teachers. Fieldwork is extensive and includes a full semester of student teaching. Guidance from two advisers—one for economics and one for education — ensures that teacher candidates are well-positioned for certification.

Our graduating classes routinely achieve perfect 100 percent pass rates on the Praxis examinations, and many TCNJ teacher candidates receive multiple job offers.