Pathways and Networks to Career Success

A full 93 percent of the Class of 2022 is employed, with an average starting salary of $66,113, according to our one-year-out survey. Such post-graduation success is no outlier; impressive employment statistics are a steady trend at the School of Business, the result of a school-wide strategy for continual career development that puts our students on a pathway to great career outcomes.

Exposure to the professional world begins in the first year, through both general opportunities (business leaders are frequent guests at on-campus lectures and panel discussions) and discipline-specific initiatives (a semester-long accounting colloquium surveys the field and connects students with accounting professionals). Events such as our twice-yearly career fairs, corporate-sponsored case competitions, and the Employer’s Breakfast, among others, sustain long-term relationships between the school and our students’ potential employers.

Strong alumni networks reap big rewards for students, too. Our alumni come back to campus to participate in class projects and recruit for positions with their companies; they also host our students in professional settings, from tours of Wall Street to forums in the New York headquarters of international firms. Many of our students start their professional networks through connections with alumni.

Approximately 75 percent of our students complete at least one internship or co-op experience, proof of the strength of our career development efforts and the effectiveness of the TCNJ Career Center. Additional support is provided by our own Coordinator for Undergraduate Advising, a staff member dedicated to guiding business students to the course selections and professional opportunities that support their career goals.

All this is built on the framework of a practice-based, forward-paced business curriculum that has earned the School of Business recognition among the top 100 undergraduate business schools in the nation.

An Education Built for Business Today

The TCNJ business curriculum equips students with a broad understanding across all major business disciplines, a deep expertise in a specialized business major, and an intellectual flexibility and lifelong commitment to continual learning.

This knowledge is delivered through practice-based learning that reflects the realities of the business world. Through our Financial Learning Center and Tax Audit Lab, for example, students gain hands-on experience with the tools and technologies used by economists, auditors, and finance professionals. Team-based projects—sometimes for community clients—produce viable business plans or professional-quality deliverables, from budget projections to policy recommendations to multiplatform media campaigns.

Experiences that shape professional ethics and attitudes—a leadership role in a student organization, or an independent research project in a capstone course—are critical components of a TCNJ business education. That’s because business today places an extraordinary emphasis on the individual. Employers expect what TCNJ delivers: a workforce that is self-directed, tied into interconnected communities and networks, and proactive about learning new things and building new skills.

Our graduates tell us, again and again, that the business-first professionalism of their TCNJ educations—in skills, knowledge, and attitude—made them well poised for the real world, ready to hit the ground running from day one.