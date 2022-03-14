The College of New Jersey Logo

Strategy, Innovation and Leadership Certificate

The Strategy, Innovation, and Leadership Certificate is designed to create leaders of change. Organizations survive and prosper by challenging the status quo and by finding new ways to deliver value. This certificate explores organizational and individual processes that lead to innovative ideas, products, and services. The certificate is a 15-credit post-baccalaureate program that can be completed in as little as 9 months.. Enrolled students must obtain a B or better with a cumulative GPA of at least a 3.0. The certificate is designed to be completed in one academic year (Fall – 2 Classes, Winter – 1 Class, Spring – 2 Classes).

Strategy, Innovation and Leadership Certificate Curriculum

  • Innovation
  • Strategy and Sustained Competitive Advantage
  • Strategic Human Resource Management
  • Leading Organizational Change
  • Negotiations and Dispute Resolution

