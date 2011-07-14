Advising FAQs

Can I get into a closed business course?

To check availability for a closed business course, students should contact the respective department chair: ACC, MIT – Bea Chiang ECO, INB – Subarna Samanta FIN – Thomas Patrick MGT – Pamela Kravtiz MKT, BUS – John McCarty



I did not complete the required prerequisite for a course. Am I still able to register for the course?

No. Students must first complete the prerequisite(s) prior to taking the course that requires it/them. Prerequisites are built into the curriculum to ensure that students have had the opportunity to gain expertise in areas for which the course utilizes. Likewise, if you fail a prerequisite course, you will be removed from the next course until you pass the prerequisite.

I have a hold on my account. How can I have it removed?

Depending on the hold, students should seek removal from where the hold originated. For example, if a student has an outstanding balance, he/she should rectify this issue with Student Accounts. All students who have a GPA below 2.5 will have an academic hold placed on their account. To have this hold removed, students should meet with their advisor.

I transferred into the School of Business from a different school at TCNJ or from an outside institution. I took STA 115 or came in with credit for STA 115, but the School of Business requires STA 215. Do I need to take this course?

No. Please contact the Student Development Specialist to request that an advising comment be added to your PAWS account to substitute STA 115 for STA 215. Please be advised that ALL School of Business majors who begin their academic career at the School of Business are required to complete STA 215.

I transferred into the School of Business after my freshman year. Am I required to take BUS 099?