Incomplete & In-Progress Grades

The grades I (Incomplete) and IP (In Progress) may be used when an instructor finds compelling reason for a student to complete work for a course after that course has ended. It may only be given when a student is unable to complete a course because of illness or other serious personal hardships. IP may be used when there are compelling academic reasons for permitting a student to complete work for a course after that course has ended. Although IP is generally reserved for independent studies, it may be used for students in courses other than independent studies when there are compelling academic reasons for doing so and the IP can be used without unfairness to other students in the class. If, for example, several students select an approved project for a term paper, laboratory report, or creative assignment that turns out to require more time for completion than is available before the end of the course, then an instructor may permit all of the students who have chosen that project the option of completing their work by a set date in the following semester. To give an incomplete grade, the instructor should post an “I” grade via the PAWS online system. The instructor has the authority to establish a deadline for completion of all course work. If no deadline is given, the date of March 15 is used for courses taken in the fall semester and October 15 for courses taken in the spring semester or summer session. Work which is still incomplete at the time of the deadline will be assigned a grade of F. It is the student’s responsibility to contact the faculty member about completing course work and meeting the deadline.

(Information taken from Undergraduate Bulletin)