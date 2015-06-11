The College of New Jersey Logo

Majors Within the School of Business

Major Check Sheets & Four Year Sequences

Bachelor of Science:

Bachelor of Arts:

Undeclared Business:

Undeclared Business refers to School of Business students who are actively deciding which business major to earn their degree. Many Undeclared Business students have interest in several areas and utilize their first year or two of college to help determine which major they would like to specialize. For more information, see: https://business.tcnj.edu/departments-programs/undeclared/

To gain a better perspective on each major and career possibilities, please see:
https://business.tcnj.edu/resources/business-students/career-resources/what-can-i-do-with-a-career-in/

 

Contact

School of Business

Business Building, Room 114
The College of New Jersey
P.O. Box 7718
2000 Pennington Rd.
Ewing, NJ 08628

609.771.3064
business@tcnj.edu

Office of the Dean

Faculty & Staff

Campus Map

Driving Directions

