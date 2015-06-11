Majors Within the School of Business

Major Check Sheets & Four Year Sequences

Bachelor of Science:

Bachelor of Arts:

Undeclared Business:

Undeclared Business refers to School of Business students who are actively deciding which business major to earn their degree. Many Undeclared Business students have interest in several areas and utilize their first year or two of college to help determine which major they would like to specialize. For more information, see: https://business.tcnj.edu/departments-programs/undeclared/