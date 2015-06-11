Repeating a Course

Students who wish to repeat a course may do so once before needing permission. Please note that a course withdrawal counts as an attempt. For permission to repeat a course more than once, the Repeat of Course Authorization form must be completed and submitted to Records & Registration.

Though all grades will appear on the transcript, only the highest grade will be calculated into your GPA. To ensure that your GPA has been recalculated, complete the Repeat of Course Notification form, and submit it to Records & Registration.

See Records and Registration – Forms for necessary forms.

To remove a grade from your GPA, you must repeat the course at TCNJ.