Transfer Courses

For students interested in taking courses at their local NJ community colleges, NJTransfer.org will provide course equivalencies. Students may complete liberal learning, elective, and introductory business courses (ECO 101, ECO 102, ACC 201, etc.) at community colleges.

Out-of-state community colleges and other 4-year institutions require a Course Authorization form. Chairs will sign off on major requirements, and Records and Registration will approve liberal learning and electives. For the Course Authorization form and more information, see: http://recreg.tcnj.edu/665-2/

Generally speaking, students must receive a “C” or better in order to transfer a course. Some transfer courses (see NJTransfer.org) may require a higher grade for the course to transfer. The grade will not appear on a student’s TCNJ transcript or factor into his or her GPA.