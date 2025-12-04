Dominic Sommese ’26

Learn More

What do you hope to get out of being a mentor this year?

I hope to be able to gain a better understanding of how to help the first year business students. Coming into college is not an easy transition, and by learning from the students how we can help them, we can all succeed!

What’s something you love about TCNJ/School of Business?

I love the connections! Meeting different people is so important, and can really help you down the line when you are searching for a job, or looking to connect with people in a new environment.

What’s a piece of advice you have for incoming freshman?

Get involved! It’s so important to make the most of your college experience, and the best way is to do everything you can!