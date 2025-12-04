Megan Folina ’26

Learn More

What do you hope to get out of being a mentor this year?

I hope to be inspired by the incoming class because even though we may not seem far apart, each group brings their own perspectives to challenge the status quo.

What’s something you love about TCNJ/School of Business?

I love it all! The people here are what make this community so vibrant, and the more people you meet, the more enthralling TCNJ becomes.

What’s a piece of advice you have for incoming freshman?

A piece of advice I have for first-year students is to join three clubs: one that aligns with your major, one that helps you develop a skill, and one that is for your own entertainment. You can grow yourself and your network in a plethora of ways!