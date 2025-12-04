Thomas D’Agati ’25

Learn More

What do you hope to get out of being a mentor this year?

I am looking forward to continue leading Business 99 classes and help lower the pressure of first-year business students coming into the school!

What’s something you love about TCNJ/School of Business?

I love that the TCNJ School of Business has great professors. All of my professors so far have been very knowledgeable, were willing to help and created a welcoming environment for me.

What’s a piece of advice you have for incoming freshman?

A piece of advice I have for incoming freshman is to not stress about the next step and to be yourself. Even if you do not adjust to classes or campus life right away, it will come to you and it is a great experience.