Academic Advisement & Course Planning

“Academic advising is a developmental process which assists students in the clarification of their life/career goals and the development of educational plans to realize these goals. It is a decision-making process by which students realize their maximum educational potential through communication and information exchanges with an advisor; it is ongoing, multi-faceted, and the responsibility of both students and advisors. The advisor serves as a communication facilitator, a coordinator of learning experiences through course and career planning and academic progress review, and an agent of referral to other campus agencies as necessary.”

Please review the College-wide Advising Policy and the Academic Advising Agreement below to understand the role and expectations of both the student and advisor.

All students are assigned a faculty advisor based on their major. Students who are “Undeclared Business” are advised by the Coordinator for Undergraduate Advising. It is the student’s responsibility to ensure they are on track to satisfying graduation requirements. The advisor helps the student in this process by providing information, and guidance, and by making appropriate referrals. Your advisor’s name is listed on the right side of your Student Center in PAWS. Students should review their “Academic Requirements” report in PAWS to determine which courses still need to be completed. If a student is interested in a different major/minor, they can utilize the “What-If Report” option in PAWS to review the major/minor requirements.

When meeting with your advisor, be prepared for your appointment. Bring your major check sheet with you, filled out with the courses you have taken. Review your major requirements and map out your four year plan. Prepare a tentative schedule for the upcoming semester.

Major Check Sheets & Four-Year Sequences

Schedule Grid for Course Planning

Course Planning:

It is strongly advised that students create a preliminary ‘game plan’ for their courses well in advance. The business curriculum builds on itself so that many of the introductory courses serve as a foundation for upper level coursework. Students should review prerequisites for ALL of their required courses, not just those in an upcoming semester.

Academic Advising Newsletter for Fall 2025/Winter 2026