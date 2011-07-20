Professor Alan Chernoff Receives Bright Idea Award from Stillman School of Business

Faculty Research Interests

Thomas Breslin, Professor of Economics Research Interests: inflation, economic growth George Cerf, Adjunct Professor of Economics David Letcher, Professor of Economics Research Interests: student learning and technology Bozena Leven, Professor of Economics Research Interests: economics of transition, international economics Donka Mirtcheva, Assistant Professor of Economics Research Interests: economics of health care, religion and economics Roger Moore, Adjunct Professor of Economics Michele Naples, Associate Professor of Economics Research Interests: macroeconomics, history of economic thought, gender issues, labor economics Howard Nelson, Adjunct Professor of Economics Subarna Samanta, Professor of Economics Research Interests: economic development, international trade, international finance Donald Vandegrift, Professor of Economics Research Interests: economics of law, behavioral economics, economics of land use, medical care spending

Some Representative Publications

