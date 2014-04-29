ODE Economics Conference at Ursinus College

Economics Students Attend Annual ODE Conference

Since 1997, students in the Economics Department at TCNJ have presented their senior thesis research at the Omicron Delta Epsilon Undergraduate Business and Economics Conference. Each year, roughly 65 students from about a dozen colleges in the tri-state region participate as presenters and discussants of research. The conference is held in April at Ursinus College.

2016

TCNJ had the largest showing of independent researchers this year at Ursinus, where economics undergraduates discussed each others’ presentations. A Ursinus faculty member said she hoped to replicate Jonathan Sanchez’s mindfulness training and research on the “Contribution of Mindfulness Meditation to Student Performance in Introductory Macroeconomics” in her own class. Below: Jonathan is 3rd from the left.

TCNJ Economics Class of 2016

2015

According to MaryJo Lambino (pictured front, 2nd from left), “The ODE Conference was a great opportunity to share what I have learned through my thesis project and get feedback from economics students and faculty from other schools.With such a wide variety of thesis topics presented at the conference, it was also very interesting to hear about the research that other students have conducted this year.”

TCNJ Economics class of 2015

In February, 2015 economics seniors Anthony Cocuzza, Brandon Dubov, and Neil Nadpara presented their research papers at the Eastern Economic Associations 41st Annual Conference in NYC. The Eastern Economic Association is a not-for-profit corporation whose object is to promote educational and scholarly exchange on economic affairs. Anthony and Brandon graduated in May 2015 and Neil is in TCNJ’s seven year Economics/Medical program.

2014

Members of the TCNJ economics class of 2014 who presented their senior thesis capstone research at the ODE Undergraduate Conference on April 25, 2014. They were accompanied by Dr. Subarna Samanta (Dept. chair), Prof. George Cerf, and Dr. Michele Naples. From the left, Aleksandr Nozhnitskiy, Nicholas Malmi, Matthew Faro, and Jaclyn DeJohn who presented their thesis research at the Eastern Economic Association meetings in Boston in early March, 2014.

2012

2012 – Economics students were accompanied by Dr. Subarna Samanta (department chair) and Dr. Michele Naples (both front, right.)

2009