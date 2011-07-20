Subject Guide: Economics

How Do I Find?
- GDP, GNP and other U.S. Macroeconomic Data
- Interest Rates and Prices
- International Economic Data
- Economics Research
- Other Resources for Economics
- Writing Resources / Style Manuals
Macroeconomic Data
Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis –
Federal Reserve Economic Data (FRED)</strong >
- browse Categories to find the type of data you’re seeking (for example: Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Components —
Personal Income and Outlays — Disposable Personal Income)
- look in the “Freq.” (frequency) column to select the reporting period you need [W = weekly; M = monthly; Q =
quarterly; A = annual]
- select the link from the data description to display a data chart (usually a 5-year graph)
- below the chart, look for alternate date ranges (1-year, 10-year, etc.)
- above the chart, note options for viewing and downloading data
- download is usually available as a plain text file (.txt) or Microsoft Excel file (.xls)
- includes national, regional, international, and industry data
- includes inflation and consumer spending; wages, earnings and benefits; employment and unemployment; productivity;
industry data; and more
Find industry data from the Economic Census – U.S Census Bureau
- Economic Census →
Geographic Area Series
→ Select State(s) and Industry (drill down for specific NAICS code)
- American Fact Finder → Select Geographic
Area / Industry or Product / Data Set
- For additional help, see the book
Industry research using the economic census: how to find it, how to use it by Jennifer C. Boettcher and
Leonard M. Gaines; Location: Reference Collection Call Number: HC101 .B594 2004
Interest Rates
Federal Reserve Bank –
Selected interest rates
- includes federal funds rate; prime rate; t-bill rates; discount rate
Prices
Bureau of Labor Statistics – Consumer price index
Bureau of Labor Statistics – Producer price index
International Economic Data
IMF –
International Financial Statistics (IFS)
- Change the retrieval period first!
- Use the Browse feature to select Country Tables , World Tables , or Economic Concepts
- Follow steps to select series and display results (in HTML, Excel, CSV)
- For explanation of statistical series — as well as symbols, codes, and abbreviations — use in tandem with print
counterpart (in Library Current Periodicals room)
GlobalEdge (Michigan State University) –
International Data Base
Economics Research
Find articles using databases available through the TCNJ Library
- EconLit
- ABI/Inform Global
- Business Source Premier
- PAIS International
- Social Sciences Abstracts
- Business Abstracts
- Science Direct
- JSTOR
Find working papers in Economics
- Social Science Research Network (SSRN)
- RePEc – Research Papers in Economics
- Centers for International Business Education and Research (CIBERs) –
Publications
Other Economics Resources
Economist.com – Economics A-Z
American Economic Association – Resources for Economists on the Internet </strong >
Rutgers University Libraries –
Research Guide for Economics</strong >
Writing Resources / Style Guides
Citation & Style Guides (TCNJ)
Guide to Style Manuals (University of Illinois
at Urbana-Champaign)
Citing Sources and Avoiding Plagiarism (Duke
University)
(Emory University)