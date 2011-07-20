Subject Guide: Economics

How Do I Find?

Macroeconomic Data

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis –

Federal Reserve Economic Data (FRED)</strong >

browse Categories to find the type of data you’re seeking (for example: Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Components —

Personal Income and Outlays — Disposable Personal Income)

Personal Income and Outlays — Disposable Personal Income) look in the “Freq.” (frequency) column to select the reporting period you need [W = weekly; M = monthly; Q =

quarterly; A = annual]

quarterly; A = annual] select the link from the data description to display a data chart (usually a 5-year graph)

below the chart, look for alternate date ranges (1-year, 10-year, etc.)

above the chart, note options for viewing and downloading data

download is usually available as a plain text file (.txt) or Microsoft Excel file (.xls)

Bureau of Economic Analysis

includes national, regional, international, and industry data

Bureau of Labor Statistics

includes inflation and consumer spending; wages, earnings and benefits; employment and unemployment; productivity;

industry data; and more

Find industry data from the Economic Census – U.S Census Bureau

Interest Rates

Federal Reserve Bank –

Selected interest rates

includes federal funds rate; prime rate; t-bill rates; discount rate

Prices

Bureau of Labor Statistics – Consumer price index

Bureau of Labor Statistics – Producer price index

International Economic Data

IMF –

International Financial Statistics (IFS)

Change the retrieval period first!

Use the Browse feature to select Country Tables , World Tables , or Economic Concepts

Follow steps to select series and display results (in HTML, Excel, CSV)

For explanation of statistical series — as well as symbols, codes, and abbreviations — use in tandem with print

counterpart (in Library Current Periodicals room)

GlobalEdge (Michigan State University) –

International Data Base

Economics Research

Find articles using databases available through the TCNJ Library

Find working papers in Economics

Other Economics Resources

Economist.com – Economics A-Z

American Economic Association – Resources for Economists on the Internet </strong >

Rutgers University Libraries –

Research Guide for Economics</strong >

Writing Resources / Style Guides

Citation & Style Guides (TCNJ)

Guide to Style Manuals (University of Illinois

at Urbana-Champaign)

Citing Sources and Avoiding Plagiarism (Duke

University)

(Emory University)