Subject Guide: Economics

How Do I Find?

Macroeconomic Data

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis –
Federal Reserve Economic Data (FRED)</strong >

  • browse Categories to find the type of data you’re seeking (for example: Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Components —
    Personal Income and Outlays — Disposable Personal Income)
  • look in the “Freq.” (frequency) column to select the reporting period you need [W = weekly; M = monthly; Q =
    quarterly; A = annual]
  • select the link from the data description to display a data chart (usually a 5-year graph)
  • below the chart, look for alternate date ranges (1-year, 10-year, etc.)
  • above the chart, note options for viewing and downloading data
  • download is usually available as a plain text file (.txt) or Microsoft Excel file (.xls)

Bureau of Economic Analysis

  • includes national, regional, international, and industry data

Bureau of Labor Statistics

  • includes inflation and consumer spending; wages, earnings and benefits; employment and unemployment; productivity;
    industry data; and more

Find industry data from the Economic Census – U.S Census Bureau

 

Interest Rates

Federal Reserve Bank –
Selected interest rates

  • includes federal funds rate; prime rate; t-bill rates; discount rate

Prices

Bureau of Labor Statistics – Consumer price index

Bureau of Labor Statistics – Producer price index

 

International Economic Data

IMF –
International Financial Statistics (IFS)

  • Change the retrieval period first!
  • Use the Browse feature to select Country Tables , World Tables , or Economic Concepts
  • Follow steps to select series and display results (in HTML, Excel, CSV)
  • For explanation of statistical series — as well as symbols, codes, and abbreviations — use in tandem with print
    counterpart (in Library Current Periodicals room)

GlobalEdge (Michigan State University) –
International Data Base

 

Economics Research

Find articles using databases available through the TCNJ Library

Find working papers in Economics

 

Other Economics Resources

Economist.com – Economics A-Z

American Economic Association – Resources for Economists on the Internet </strong >

Rutgers University Libraries –
Research Guide for Economics</strong >

 

Writing Resources / Style Guides

Citation & Style Guides (TCNJ)

Guide to Style Manuals (University of Illinois
at Urbana-Champaign)

Citing Sources and Avoiding Plagiarism (Duke
University)
(Emory University)

 

