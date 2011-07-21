Advisement for Undeclared Business Students

Undeclared Business students are advised by the Coordinator for Undergraduate Advising Gavin Farber. Students will meet with their advisor for individual advisement as well as group advisement for all freshman students. Advisement includes:

Meeting with students prior to registration to review coursework and plan an appropriate schedule for the upcoming semester

Recommending that students meet with the chairperson(s) of possible major department(s) for additional information

Referring students to Career Services in order explore possible majors and careers

Guiding students in the “Change of Major” process

What Requirements Should I Follow?

All Business Majors (excluding the BA in Economics) must complete a Common Body of Knowledge (CBK). Therefore, the core requirements throughout the business majors will be the same.

Business Checksheets and Four-Year-Sequence charts can be found here: https://business.tcnj.edu/resources/business-students/advising-resources/checksheets-fys/.

When Should I Declare My Major?

While many students change their major within their first year of study, students are strongly encouraged to declare their major no later than the end of the sophomore year. This is the time that most CBK courses are completed and students start to focus on material specific to their discipline. No student may graduate as an Undeclared major. The School of Business will accept applications for new majors at designated times during the Fall and Spring semesters. Please note that Accounting majors follow a more sequential schedule; those students interested in Accounting must apply no later than fall of their sophomore year. Contact the Coordinator for Undergraduate Advising with any questions or concerns at 609-771-2882.

How Do I Declare My Major?

Instructions for applying for a major in the School of Business can be found at: Change of Major/Specialization Guidelines.